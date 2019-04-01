Menu
Crime

Woman, 67, drove while almost six times limit, police say

Elyse Wurm
by
1st Apr 2019 10:25 AM | Updated: 1:49 PM
A WOMAN who was 'behaving bizarrely' on the New England Highway was allegedly found to have been driving while almost six times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid said police were called to the highway about 4.10pm yesterday.

"Police were notified of a motorist parked on the side of the highway between Warwick and Stanthorpe behaving in a strange manner," he said.

The Toowoomba woman was spotted in the driver's seat of the car and when given a roadside breath test, she allegedly returned a reading of 0.292.

Sgt Reid said the woman was arrested and charged with high-range drink driving with a major reading.

Her licence was immediately suspended.

She is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on May 1.

