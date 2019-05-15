Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman, 58, crushed against fence by cattle

15th May 2019 2:34 PM

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after she was crushed between some cattle and a fence near Lismore.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said a crew was tasked just before 9am to Numulgi, north of Lismore, after reports that a 58-year-old woman had been crushed between a cattle fence and some cattle.

Ambulance NSW paramedics and the rescue helicopter's Critical Care Medical Team stabilised her on scene.

She was taken by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital. 

cattle farm fence lismore westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    premium_icon Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    News A local private school teacher and her financial adviser husband are accused of swindling more than half a million from his clients' super funds.

    Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    premium_icon Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    News Independent Rob Oakeshott is the narrow favourite in Cowper.

    FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    premium_icon FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    News HE'LL receive a frosty reception if his heads aren't perfect.

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    News It would have been a risky business to get them up there.