Two arrested over sick morgue photo

The family of Emiliano Sala has received more heartbreaking news.

TWO people have been arrested after an image purporting to show the post-mortem examination of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala was posted on Twitter.

The images, which first appeared on social media several weeks ago, allegedly showed the Argentinian striker's remains at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary, in Bournemouth, Dorset, The Sun reports.

Wiltshire Police said a 48-year-old woman from Corsham in England has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material (an offence under the Computer Misuse Act) and malicious communications, and is currently released on conditional bail.

A 62-year-old man from Calne in England was also arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material, and is currently released under investigation.

A spokesman for the force said: "There is no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing."

Detective Inspector Gemma Vinton, senior investigating officer for Wiltshire Police, added: "My thoughts remain with Emiliano's family for the pain they have endured throughout the last three months, and who should not have to go through the additional anguish of knowing such distressing images have circulated on the internet.

"I would also urge people to stop sharing the image - this is causing further distress to Emiliano's family and friends."

A Cardiff City FC spokesperson said: "Cardiff City FC expresses its disgust and outrage at the individual/individuals who thoughtlessly took and shared the image."

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.

Wreckage was found on February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body was recovered three days later.

Later that month Sala's body was flown back to Argentina for his funeral.

The body of the pilot David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been found.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch preliminary report in February said the pilot was not licensed to fly fee-paying passengers.

Horacio Sala, father of the late Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, died at his home on Friday. Picture: AP

An inquest into the footballer's death in Dorset on February 11 opened and adjourned after hearing how a post-mortem confirmed Sala died from "head and trunk" injuries.

They were caused by the impact of his light aircraft plunging into the Channel. The striker was identified by fingerprints.

The footballer's father, Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina's Santa Fe province on Friday.

Sala's dad recently showed the tragedy was still on his mind.

Talking about the accident that claimed the life of his son, he said: "I want to continue investigating all the things that we have to know and the things that we can know. That is all I can ask."

Parts of this story have been reproduced with permission from The Sun.