Woman, 22, missing for three weeks

Ulani Barwise has been missing since February 9.

POLICE are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 22-year-old woman from Coffs Harbour.

Ulani Barwise was last seen at a home on Miknos St, North Boambee Valley three weeks ago on February 9.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified on Feberuary 14, and commenced an investigation.

Police and family have concerns for her welfare.

Ulani is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, of thin build and with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Ulani's whereabouts are urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 66910799.