Crazy sex life of 21yo dating grandad

by Becky Pemberton
25th Mar 2019 12:11 PM

A 21-year-old woman says she has sex with her 74-year-old fiance every day - and that he never needs Viagra.

Milijana Bogdanovic and older partner Milojko "Mikan" Bozic have stunned neighbours in their village in Serbia, with their unconventional relationship.

Milojko is a grandad who underwent heart surgery in December but even that has not stopped the unlikely couple planning for the future, T he Sun reports.

The lovebirds, who have a 53-year age gap, are organising their wedding for September 7 and hope to start a family.

Milijana said: "We have sex almost every day, I don't see what is strange with that. But since Mikan had his heart operation, I have to go easy on him in bed.

"But he is like a young man when it comes to sex, he doesn't need Viagra.

"Although, I don't know much about younger men, as I've always been with men older than me."

Milijana added that it was Milojko's looks which attracted him to her, saying: "I don't like young guys, I've liked older men since forever.

"For his years, he looks perfect. I don't care what other people think and say. I've known Mikan all my life, my neighbours and I used to help him when he was sick, that's when our love was born."

She said her only sadness was that her parents were disappointed with her choice as she had always enjoyed their support.

Milojko has three children, aged 40, 35 and 30, from his first marriage, and two grandchildren, aged 13 and 11.

He said his relationship with Milijana had come as a surprise to him as he had never expected to find love again at his age.

Milojko said: "I was attracted to her kindness and beauty. Who doesn't like younger? It's more sexy of course, kissing and everything else.

"I've known her since she was little, but I hadn't thought of anything like that. When she was growing up we spent time together but nothing more."

The couple will have to marry in a registry office as the local church does not marry couples with an age gap of over 15 years.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

