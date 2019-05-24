Menu
A 102-year-old woman has been accused of killing her 92-year-old neighbour in a French nursing home. Picture: Shutterstock
Crime

Woman, 102, ‘kills’ neighbour, 92

by New York Post
24th May 2019 8:24 AM

A 102-year-old woman went off her rocker at a French retirement home and killed her 92-year-old neighbour, according to a report.

The unidentified centenarian was taken to a psychiatric hospital after allegedly attacking the nonagenarian at the old age facility in Chézy-sur-Marne, northern France, according to the BBC.

 

The woman’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blows to the head, according to an autopsy. Picture: Stock image
According to the New York Post, a staff member found the victim unconscious in bed last Saturday, with her face severely bruised.

The woman's cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blows to the head, according to an autopsy.

The suspect was "in a very agitated state, confused and told the carer that she had killed someone," the prosecutor said.

A psychiatric evaluation will determine whether the woman was criminally responsible for her actions.

 

The woman will be evaluated as to whether she was criminally responsible for her actions. Picture: Stock image
This story was first published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

