Wolves hunting in a pack for top four

FOOTBALL: The Woolgoolga Wolves have a massive chance to put one foot through the door of finals football on Saturday when they take on the Coffs Coast Tigers.

The Wolves are holding onto fourth spot by two points over the Tigers but a win this weekend would stretch the margin to five.

The two sides met earlier in the season and couldn't be separated after 90 minutes, playing out a 2-2 draw.

Since then both sides have been picking up points at regular intervals, which has left them in this pivotal battle.

"The boys are focused on going well and they really want to win this weekend,” Wolves president Peter Knott said.

"But there's still a long way to go in the season and anything's possible in football. It could be a game later in the year which becomes more important and gets us into the finals.”

Kick-off for the game is 3pm Saturday at Polwarth Dr.

In other games this weekend the Northern Storm Thunder entertain Coffs City United Lions in a battle of second v third.

The only points the Lions have dropped this season were against reigning champs the Boambee Bombers. The Bombers host Maclean Bobcats on Sunday.