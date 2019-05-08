Wolves are howling in their return to the top flight

HAPPY DAYS: The Woolgoolga Wolves celebrate a goal during their 2-1 win over the Maclean Bobcats last weekend.

HAPPY DAYS: The Woolgoolga Wolves celebrate a goal during their 2-1 win over the Maclean Bobcats last weekend. ROBERT WATKIN

FOOTBALL: The deeper we get into the 2019 season, the more the Woolgoolga Wolves look to be genuine finals contenders.

It's an amazing feat for the Northern Beaches club, which has been absent from the C.ex Group Premier League for four years.

The side recorded a 2-1 victory away from home against the Maclean Bobcats last weekend, a win that cements them in the competition's top four.

Club president Peter Knott said it was fulfilling to see the success so far this year after the Wolves were competing multiple rungs below the top flight just a few years ago.

"There's been a lot of hard work behind the scenes over the last couple of years in particular to get us back here,” Knott said.

"The boys are doing really well, they've exceeded the expectations on where they'd be at the start of the year.”

The Wolves host Coffs City United Lions this weekend in a clash that will give them a good idea of where they're situated.

Though according to Knott, no matter the result the side should have aspirations to still be in the mix come September.

"From my point of view we should be definitely aiming for finals,” he said.

"They boys have been training hard and getting stuck in. So going on current form I can't see why we can't make the finals.”

Woolgoolga's C.ex Group Women's Premier League side is also enjoying life at the moment, as a core group of players propel them up the ladder.

"Most of these girls have been here for five, six years and some are still here from the 2011 grand final,” Knott said.

"Boambee are still the benchmark but given it's only a four-team competition and you play each other regularly, you're able to work out what you need to do to improve against them.

"So in a competition like that you're always in with a chance.”

Knott also noted Woolgoolga were sitting pretty in their junior ranks, with a surge in participation numbers allowing the club to continue nurturing the region's young stars.

"From the results I've seen so far we are doing well and our numbers are good compared to previous years, we have about 380 players reregistered with the club,” he said.

"From the juniors' point of view we just have to keep developing them and now with teams in the premier league they don't have to go to another club to play at the top level in the region.”

The Wolves v Lions game kicks off at 3pm Saturday.