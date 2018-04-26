Witnesses wanted for collision at Woolworths

ASSISTANCE is wanted by Coffs Harbour Police from two females who witnessed a car collision on the ground floor of the Woolworths car park on Park Ave, Coffs Harbour.

Police said although the witnesses waited and spoke to the owner of the damaged car, they would like to speak to the witnesses further to assist with their enquiries.

The collision happened between 1.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, April 19.

Call the Highway Patrol Supervisor at Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.