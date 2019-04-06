Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LETS ROLL: Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors are coming from all over Australia this weekend to compete in the Coffs Harbour Invitational.
LETS ROLL: Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors are coming from all over Australia this weekend to compete in the Coffs Harbour Invitational.
Sport

Witness the best in the BJJ world

Sam Flanagan
by
4th Apr 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARTIAL ARTS: Some of Australia's finest grapplers will be hitting the mats at Sportz Central this Sunday for the Coffs Harbour Invitational.

It's the third instalment of the biannual Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, one which founder Chris Helback says attracts competitors from far and wide.

"People are coming from all over for it; Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane,” Helback said.

The tournament has weight classes ranging from 61kg to 100kg and above in both gi and no gi divisions.

The main event of the day is a four-man superfight between some of Australia's best BJJ practitioners.

"They're the top of the food chain,” Helback said.

"The tournament is 99kgs and above so they're the big boys.”

Helback said BJJ is currently going gangbusters in the major cities and tournaments like this will help stimulate its growth in regional areas.

"It's growing around here but you usually have to travel to Newcastle or the Gold Coast for tournaments. This tournament allows locals to compete closer to home,” he said.

"There's schools coming from between Yamba, Port Macquarie and Armidale.”

Competition gets underway at 9am. Spectator entry is free.

australia bjj bjj tournament brazilian jiu jitsu coffs harbour invitational
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    Rugby League WITH the Group 2 season set to start on Sunday, see where your team is predicted to finish this season

    • 6th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

    premium_icon Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

    News Photo Gallery: Newborns of the Coffs Coast

    Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    premium_icon Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    News Snapshot of how much international tourists spend on the Coffs Coast

    Woman's journey to cancer recovery launched on high seas

    premium_icon Woman's journey to cancer recovery launched on high seas

    News Sailing down Queensland's coast to reignite passion for life