TOP PAIR: Pictured are Josh Perry and Breah Fischer. Here at The Advocate we want to profile more of our local sporting achievers.
Sport

Around the grounds coverage

9th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

WITH the winter sports season now in into full swing, The Coffs Advocate is determined to increase our coverage of local sport and is reaching out and seeking your results, pictures and story ideas.

We would like you to encourage your club members, junior and senior, families and friends to send in their pictures and results for a new sports section in the The Advocate called Your Sport which will also make a great gallery online at www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au

All you need to do is send your draws, pictures and results to the sports department sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au with caption details (club, athletes name, date, competition level).

And if you would like to contact the sport's department direct call editor Matt Deans on 66502969 or once again email sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

