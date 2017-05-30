Witchery shop closure follows a worrying trend

MOVING: One of the very few high-end fashion stores available in Coffs Harbour, Witchery, will be closing its doors in August.

IN WHAT seems to be a troubled corner in the heart of the CBD, the Pacific Hwy end of Harbour Dr has seen the demise of yet another store - and one of Coffs Harbour's very few high-end fashion stores: Witchery.

Witchery has been operating in Coffs Harbour for almost six years, but it has been confirmed the women's fashion chain will close down its city centre store when the lease ends in August.

The staff, who are mostly casual, will be left without their jobs.

It's almost eerie the number of spaces that sit vacant on that particular corner and with the signs of past stores still visible on the facade of the building, it's evident it's not the first time a retailer has been forced to shut its doors.

Women's fashion boutiques Antipode and TS14+, which stood near Witchery, were some of the more recent stores that have closed down, with the spaces still sitting vacant.

On the other hand, there are some success stories for stores in this area, including long-standing businesses such as Pushkar, which has stood in its same location in Harbour Dr since 1998.

However, a significant number of stores that line the length of the section of the Pacific Hwy which intersects the Harbour Drive corner are currently just empty spaces.

Adairs, which is situated slightly further down Harbour Dr, has also announced it will be relocating its CBD store.

The bedding and homewares chain is due to close its CBD doors and reopen at Park Beach HomeBase in September.