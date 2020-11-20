WISHLIST WARNING: ‘Santa only works one night’

A GLOBAL surge in sales has bike shop owners warning parents to get in quick if there is a two wheeled present on Santa’s wishlist.

A worldwide shortage of bicycles, which occurred following the outbreak of coronavirus, has shown no sign of ending soon and those looking for a Christmas present may have to move fast to avoid disappointment.

Barry Rix from Bob Wallis Cycles in Coffs Harbour said the situation was the same across the entire world and was being caused by an estimated 60 per cent increase in demand, especially in the huge markets in Europe and North America.

“Basically any stock that was available has been taken by demand and manufacturers are trying to up their production but now raw materials and componentry is hard to come by,” he said.

The manufacturers have not been able to keep up and the huge delays and stock shortages have caused wholesalers to resort to a form of rationing to keep stores stocked across the country

Since coronavirus, the community’s love of cycling has grown almost as much as journalist’s love of generic images.

Scott Bocking from Woodsey’s Wheels in Woolgoolga said while that system could lead to stores getting a mixed bag of stock, it was a fair way to ensure larger stores weren’t able to take the bulk of supply.

And with Christmas looming, Mr Bocking said now was the time to head into the store and put your order in as much of the stock coming was not even hitting the floor due to the long pre-order list.

“Definitely if there was a bike on the horizon for Christmas I would be getting that sorted in the next week or so,” he said.

“Don’t leave it to the second week in December. Especially for the kids, we are trying to prioritise getting Santa’s sleigh to the point it needs to be at, we don’t want kids missing Christmas.

“Parents are more inclined to go ‘OK if it is the second week in January, so be it’ but Santa only (works) one night and then he tends to knock off.

It was a sentiment echoed by Bicycle Network CEO Craig Richards, who said people should visit their local bike shop as soon as possible.

“People are used to putting in the early order for the turkey or seafood, but this year you should add a bike to the list of November jobs.”

“If you can’t get a new bike for a loved one, you could give them a servicing IOU or gift card to restore their old clunker back to its original glory,” added Mr Richards.

The mountain biking scene on the Coffs Coast has “exploded” since the beginning of coronavirus. Photo by Richard Gosling

While it may take a little longer to get your hands on a bike these days, the upshot is that cycling has never been more popular.

Mr Bocking said the pandemic had given people an opportunity to engage with “some of the simpler things” that they might have otherwise thought they were to busy to do.

And that was changing lifestyles.

“We were growing the mountain bike scene up here pretty quickly and covid came in underneath that and just exploded it,” he said.

“And the amount of parents now riding to school with their kids, they are taking that 20 minutes in the morning to have that experience.

“And once they start doing it they don’t (stop) – it’s a good start to their day and a good start to their kids day.”



