WISHLIST: Five things Coffs sports fans want in 2020

GET AROUND IT: Sporting fans need to get around the Big Bash game the same way they did the A-League three years ago.

THE dawn of a new decade is now upon us and boy is it exciting.

With a buzz in the air about what 2020 will bring, we've decided to take a look at some sporting headlines we hope come true over the next 12 months.

Big Bash a smash hit

On January 5 the first major code in Australia plays a regular season fixture in our town since Tim Cahill arrived here in Melbourne City colours three years ago. The eyes of the big sporting bodies across the country will be locked on Coffs to see how it unfolds, so for the region to remain in the market for big events we need to smack this one out of the park.

Welcome back rally

After Australia was rotated out of the World Rally Championship for this year, it would be great for the WRC to give Rally Australia to return Down Under. Hopefully they then stick with Coffs as their preferred destination.

Qualifier here to stay

After pinching the Country Championships qualifier from Grafton for 2020, a successful event may ensure Coffs locks in the race for years to come. An added $150,000 race on our calendar will not just be a boost for the racing industry but also the local economy.

Go you good thing

A Coffs Coast local junior becomes a star on the national stage. There's plenty of talent ready for their breakthrough moment in sports from surfing, football, swimming and athletics.

Bushfire free year

With the bushfires a rolling news story in NSW for the past four months, the smoke has caused mass sporting cancellations across the state. Hopefully there's less fire and more heat between on-field rivals in 2020.