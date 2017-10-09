WIRES needs help to feed the masses

IF YOU think your grocery shopping bill adds up quickly, try feeding hundreds of extra mouths.

Volunteers from WIRES face this reality at the registers while buying food for rescued animals.

This is why the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue & Education Service Inc. is encouraging everyone to get behind its annual Food Fund.

"Each year, WIRES runs this online campaign to assist our network of 2500 volunteers to pay for food for the animals they have in care,” said WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor.

At this time of year, and through the summer months, WIRES volunteers will be feeding hundreds of hungry young animals. And, the rescue and assistance calls from the public just keep on coming.

"Our dedicated volunteers are already hand-feeding large numbers of kangaroos, wallabies, gliders, wombats and possum joeys along with numerous species of native fledgling birds.

"They all come into WIRES due to injuries, displacement from their habitat or being orphaned while they are still dependent on their parents for food and warmth.”

The Food Fund presents an opportunity for people who are passionate about supporting wildlife to contribute directly towards their care.

"One of the largest costs in running a wildlife rescue service like WIRES is paying for food. Although we provide subsidies and funds to our branches around the state, we know that many of our dedicated volunteers also pay for food out of their own pockets.”

Last year the Food Fund raised $15,000, WIRES hopes to double that in 2017.

"We hope that one day we will be able to raise enough to cover our entire annual food cost for wildlife in care which is around $222,000 annually,” said Ms Taylor.

More information about the kinds of food needed and how you can help at: wildlifefoodfund.org.au