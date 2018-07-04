Wireless sensors fitted in Coffs' public toilets

PUBLIC toilets in Coffs Harbour will now be fitted with wireless sensors in a bold move by Coffs Harbour City Council to better monitor and control the facilities.

The council is now able to automatically close and open doors, control lights, record frequency and time of usage, turn off water, receive alarms for leakage, receive daily water meter readings, and monitor when cleaners are coming in and leaving the toilet block.

Despite sounding slightly Orwellian, the new monitoring systems will substantially reduce costs of maintenance and provide better safety.

The new systems have been adopted by the council via their CitySmart Solutions business unit. They involve wireless sensors that securely transmit the data over long distances to the council at a low cost.

As part of this, the council will also be metering the water usage of each resident in multi-storey buildings, allowing them to obtain daily reads, detect leaks or over-consumption of specific residents, provide alarms for power failures and when an intruder is entering the building's control room.

"Our past processes for collecting water data, have been complicated and restricted. With this new solution we look forward to seeing some fast and meaningful data to reduce water leaks and collateral damages as well as to provide accurate reading of customers' water consumption and billing,” Andrew Sales, Coffs Harbour City Council Chief Digital Officer, said.