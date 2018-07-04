Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New systems will substantially reduce costs, and provide better safety.
New systems will substantially reduce costs, and provide better safety. Rob Williams
News

Wireless sensors fitted in Coffs' public toilets

Jasmine Minhas
by
4th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

PUBLIC toilets in Coffs Harbour will now be fitted with wireless sensors in a bold move by Coffs Harbour City Council to better monitor and control the facilities.

The council is now able to automatically close and open doors, control lights, record frequency and time of usage, turn off water, receive alarms for leakage, receive daily water meter readings, and monitor when cleaners are coming in and leaving the toilet block.

Despite sounding slightly Orwellian, the new monitoring systems will substantially reduce costs of maintenance and provide better safety.

The new systems have been adopted by the council via their CitySmart Solutions business unit. They involve wireless sensors that securely transmit the data over long distances to the council at a low cost.

As part of this, the council will also be metering the water usage of each resident in multi-storey buildings, allowing them to obtain daily reads, detect leaks or over-consumption of specific residents, provide alarms for power failures and when an intruder is entering the building's control room.

"Our past processes for collecting water data, have been complicated and restricted. With this new solution we look forward to seeing some fast and meaningful data to reduce water leaks and collateral damages as well as to provide accurate reading of customers' water consumption and billing,” Andrew Sales, Coffs Harbour City Council Chief Digital Officer, said.

coffs harbour public toilets
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    premium_icon CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    Crime POLICE have revealed evidence from witnesses which indicates a fire which destroyed a church at Glenreagh was lit by arsonists.

    Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

    News They work to serve the community and industry making a difference.

    Last chance for festival tickets

    Last chance for festival tickets

    News Don't miss out on your last chance for Bello Winter Music tickets.

    Church arsonists must confess their sins

    Church arsonists must confess their sins

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Local Partners