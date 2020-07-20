Menu
Parts of Queensland can expect up to 100mm of rain.
Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

by Shiloh Payne
20th Jul 2020 10:43 AM
Sunny skies and warm temperatures have kicked off the week for much of Queensland, but heavy rains and thunderstorms are on their way later this week.

Come Wednesday the eastern areas of the state can expect rain, which Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Markworth said was caused by the culmination of two weather systems.

"We have an upper trough moving across aligning with a surface trough along the coast and that should really enhance rainfall particularly along the coastlines," he said.

"That should start Wednesday, starting inland earlier and then really being enhanced along the coast during the afternoon and that should persist until about Thursday afternoon when that upper trough moves offshore".

Beth Bloomer is prepared for the sun and rain. Picture: Brendan Radke
He said coastal regions could expect 20-40mm of rain.

With most of the rain predicted for central-eastern Queensland, Mr Markworth said there was a chance of isolated heavy falls up to 100mm from Bowen, Whitsundays, Mackay down to Rockhampton.

But the southeast will miss out on the soaking, with scattered showers predicted from Wednesday until Friday.

"They will be under the same influence, albeit a little bit less because they don't have the additional helping hand of a surface trough, for the southeast they're relying entirely on the south-easterly onshore flow, which is quite typical this time of year, bringing those showers.

"It's enhanced a little bit from the upper trough but they are looking like cloudy conditions, a touch drizzly as well, but a lot more relaxed than what the central coast will see, which is persistent rain."

Today the southeast can expect to reach 24C in Brisbane and 21C on the Gold and Sunshine Coast.

