Winter is coming as frosts hit weeks from season change

STILL weeks away from winter the cold has hit and the frosts have landed.

Lowanna-based weather enthusiast, Rebecca Ludstrom, snapped a shot of what she said was the first frost of the year.

"(It was) just patches. It was about 7.30am when I went out," she said.

"I was surprised. I was thinking it was quite early."

Ms Ludstrom said it was about four degrees this morning.

First bit of frost in the hinterland of Coffs Harbour NSW temperature at Dorrigo currently at 4 degrees celsius. @SciNate pic.twitter.com/xzuPKAwybm — RLudstromPhotography (@rivablack75) May 15, 2017

Temperatures are forecast to increase at Dorrigo as the week progresses however.

Wednesday: (maximum) 17 degrees/(minimum) 6 degrees

Thursday: 17 degrees/9 degrees

Friday: 15 degrees/9 degrees

Saturday: 16 degrees/12 degrees

Sunday: 18 degrees/10 degrees.

Meanwhile, in Coffs Harbour expect temperatures to be a little warmer.