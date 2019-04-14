Winter escape forecast: cosy with a chance of snow

Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge is an iconic, unique wilderness experience and is the closest you can be to the entrance of the spectacular World Heritage-listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.

Winter and snow go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows. While skiers and snowboarders will be in their element, you don't have to hit the slopes to enjoy some white magic.

Cradle Mountain, TAS

This secluded alpine resort, a pretty two-hour drive from Launceston, specialises in snowy scenery. "Nestled in the unique Cradle Valley, Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge guests have a great chance of experiencing the breathtaking vista of snow-covered mountains," acting general manager Steve Phelps says. "In our luxury King Billy Suite cabins, you can relax by the glow and soft crackling of your wood fire while enjoying a glass of Tasmanian pinot and handmade chocolates." Seal the deal with a spa treatment in Waldheim Alpine Spa, where you can watch snowflakes fall towards the Pencil Pine River. Stay two nights and save up to 15 per cent including breakfast daily and a chocolate tasting box on arrival (valid for sale until September 30, conditions apply). Book at peppers.com.au

SNOWY WILDERNESS RESORT HOMESTEAD

Jindabyne, NSW

Snowy Wilderness Resort is a ruggedly beautiful property in the heart of the Snowy Mountains, 60km from the ski resorts. With a proper wood fireplace at its heart, the farm stay's four-bedroom homestead is the warmest of bases. Stay in and soak up the high country views or head to the Wool Shed Cafe for open-fire cooking. The property is a brumby sanctuary and guests can rug up for a trail ride to glimpse its equine residents. Go to stayz.com.au/accommodation/nsw/snowy-mountains/jindabyne/9215481

QT Falls Creek. Hamilton Lund 1

QT FALLS CREEK

Falls Creek, VIC

Baby it's cold outside! If you fancy surveying the slopes from a private balcony hot tub, choose the ski-in/ski-out QT Falls Creek. Victoria's largest alpine resort has already seen a seasonal sprinkling, but it's off the trails that the action is heating up. Signature restaurant Bazaar is buzzing and drinks are flowing at the snug Stingray bar. Enter the cosy cocoon of SpaQ for the stress-reducing Snow Queen package or hang out in the apres-ski cool designer digs for uninterrupted views across the Kiewa Valley, mountains and ski fields. Go to qthotelsandresorts.com/falls-creek/

DARGO CHALET

Mount Hotham, VIC

Ski bunnies aren't the only ones checking in to this renovated chalet in the resort centre of Mt. Hotham. Set on a roomy block, kids (and kids at heart) score their own private snow garden for building snowmen. The comfortable lounge is a top spot to cuddle up in front of a roaring fire and watch the snow fall, or brave the chill for mountain views from the deck. Go to stayz.com.au/accommodation/vic/wine-high-country/mount-hotham/9168364

In the middle of Tasmania, on the southern hemisphere's deepest lake, awaits a wilderness experience: Pumphouse Point. Walk deep into the fjord-like surrounds of Lake St Clair, explore the giant myrtle forests, tread softly on the moss-covered understory and forget the world you left behind. Jarrad Seng

PUMPHOUSE POINT

Lake St Clair, TAS

If there's a chance of being snowed in, a help-yourself bar, roaring log fireplace and larders stocked with Tassie produce come in handy. Once operating as a Hydro-Electric station and surrounded by World Heritage wilderness, this retreat is made up of several character-rich buildings. Choose The Pumphouse to spend the night suspended 240m out on a glacial lake. There are more than 100km of walks to explore and Lake St Clair's giant myrtle forests are even more enchanting under winter's cloak. Rooms in the Pumphouse building start from $460 a night and a highland breakfast is included. Go to pumphousepoint.com.au

Peppers Bluewater in Lake Tekapo, NZ.

PEPPERS BLUEWATER RESORT

Lake Tekapo, NZ

While skiers and snowboarders settle close to the slopes in Queenstown and Wanaka, there's a more peaceful place for powder play in New Zealand's South Island. Lake Tekapo's landscape is the stuff of fairytales - by day the vividly blue lake contrasts with white-capped mountains and by night the International Dark Sky Reserve turns on the twinkle lights. Peppers Bluewater Resort offers a range of accommodation options positioned to capture the vista. Hot pools are a short drive away. The odds of a white welcome are even higher down the road at Mt Cook - an hour's drive will open up a winter wonderland of walking trails laced with iceberg-littered lakes and swing bridges. Stay two nights and save up to 10 per cent at Peppers Bluewater Resort (conditions apply). Book at peppers.com.au