Winter arrives with a chill

DOONA TIME: It was a cold start to winter this morning.

THE sun is out, but the first day of winter in Coffs Harbour began with a distinctive chill in the air.

The mercury dropped to modest minimum of 11.7 degrees overnight, which was not our coldest morning this week, but the figure doesn't tell the whole story.

The apparent temperature - or what the temperature actually "feels like” with the effects of the sun and wind chill taken into account - was a much cooler 6.1 degrees, meaning many of us stayed under the doona for as long as possible this morning.

Even at 11am today the temperature gauge was reading 18 degrees, yet the "feels like” reading was just 11.8.

Coffs Harbour ended May with an average maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees above the long term mean.

We also experienced a much drier than average May, with just 94.6 mm falling compared with the long term mean of 138.4mm.