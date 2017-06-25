Winning students refill and rehydrate

COFFS Harbour High School students are enjoying free chilled and filtered water thanks to a new water refill station won through the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) Refill and Rehydrate @ School Competition.

The Environmental Representative Committee (ERC), including Abbey Pennington, Grace Wrathall, Christian Albina, Jessie Henderson and Laura Spooner entered the school in the competition.

Coffs Harbour High School student Abbey Pennington refills her water bottle at the new water station.

The MNCLHD Refill and Rehydrate @ School project offered Mid North Coast secondary schools the chance to win a $1,000 grant to establish water refill stations to improve water access for students and promote water as the preferred drink.

The project provided schools with resources and ideas for promoting water across the school community. Students were encouraged to run a water campaign in their school and enter the competition to win the chilled, filtered water station.

MNCLHD Health Promotion Coordinator Nicola Kerr said that drinking enough water is important to prevent dehydration, which may cause headaches, fatigue and poor concentration.

"It is recommended that secondary students drink two litres of water every day," Ms Kerr said.

"Unfortunately, young Australians are very high consumers of sugar sweetened drinks including soft drinks and energy drinks, which are high in kilojoules and can lead to excess weight gain.

"The Refill and Rehydrate at School competition was designed to encourage students to drink more water by having chilled, filtered water easily accessible at school."

Coffs Harbour High School teacher and ERC Coordinator Kristal Bonney said the students thoroughly enjoyed promoting the health benefits of drinking water and the environmental sustainability of using reusable and refillable drink bottles to their fellow students.

"We worked with the Parents and Citizens Committee and used this experience to reflect on people who do not have access to safe drinking water," Ms Bonney said.

"As a result of the water campaign we decided to 'pay it forward' and raise money to provide five families in the Prey Thom region of Cambodia with water filters."

Since installing the chilled and filtered refill station earlier this term 3,500 water bottles have already been filled by students across the school.