Woman’s $5 scratchie win - plus$201k

A GOLD Coast couple who cashed in their $5 scratchie ticket win have come out with surprise $201,0000 thanks to an old Lotteries ticket.

Draw 1163 of the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot was drawn November 23, but the couple did not check the ticket until now.

The golden ticket had been sitting in the woman's handbag since its purchase at Waterford Plaza News in Waterford.

The wife said they would be taking the family to America. Picture: Supplied

The husband and wife won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 plus a $1000 consolation prize.

"I've had this ticket in my handbag, carrying it around with an Instant Scratch-Its ticket that we won $5 on. I went to cash the scratchie in knowing we had a little win," she said.

"I had no idea how this Mega Jackpot worked and when the lady put the ticket through the machine for me, she told me she couldn't pay out the prize."

She realised they had won the $201,000 when they spoke to a Golden Casket official.

"I'm shaking," she said.

"I can't believe it, I just cannot believe it. This is just unbelievable, it really is."

She said they would take their family on holiday to America with the windfall.

Waterford Plaza News owner Edmund Lee said he was glad they had a winning ticket, saying it was "great news just before Christmas".