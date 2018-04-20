Winners' room just the Tonic for duo

Jockey Raymond Spokes pilots the Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic to an easy win at Coffs Harbour.

IF there's three certainties in life for a punter they're death, taxes and Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy and jockey Raymond Spokes teaming up to win the last race on their home track.

The duo did it again on Thursday with pre-race favourite Super Tonic careering away from the field to easily win the Elmac Electrical Benchmark 65 Handicap over 1215 metres.

"It's been a little bit different the last couple but Raymond Spokes and Brett Bellamy in the last, we don't like leaving the winners' room,” the affable trainer said.

This was the fourth start on her home track for the Supreme Class mare and it was the fourth time the four year-old was first past the post.

When Super Tonic started moving through the classes almost 12 months ago, Bellamy wasn't shy in telling anybody he had a high opinion of this mare's ability but this time it was her heart that impressed the trainer the most.

"She's a little trier, I'd like a couple of others that try as hard as her,” Bellamy said.

Jumping from barrier four, Spokes moved Super Tonic up early to sit outside race leader Passion To Win.

Once the little mare straightened up for the run home the result was barely in doubt.

In the last furlong the chestnut kicked away from the field to win by four lengths from Jack The Ringer.

Bellamy said it was an impressive performance that warrants another shot at running in the city after she ran ninth in a Highway Handicap at Rosehill in August.

"She was at the end of her campaign there and got into a little bit of bad luck but obviously I think she'll be going back,” he said.

For Spokes it was his second winner of the day joining Glen Colless as the leading rider on the day.

Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds is no stranger to grabbing his share of wins at Coffs Harbour and he repeated the dose at this meeting with a hat trick of wins.

Other local trainers to get that winning feeling on Thursday were Sally Taylor with Risaldar while Ocean Nymph saluted the judges for Warren Gavenlock.

The next race meeting in Coffs Harbour is being held on Friday.