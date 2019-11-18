WINNERS: Coffs claims top titles at tourism awards

SEVERAL local businesses have taken out top titles at the 2019 NSW Tourism Awards - further cementing the Coffs Coast's popularity as one of the nation's go-to holiday destinations.

Coffs Harbour's tourism operators, attractions and promoters were centre stage at last week's awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney, coming away with a total of five awards including three Gold Medal winners.

More than 490 industry representatives were in attendance.

Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga took out Gold for the categories of Self-Contained Accommodation and Excellence in Accessible Tourism, while Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation won Gold in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism.

Gold Medal winners will now go on to represent NSW at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in March 2020.

Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation executive officer Clark Webb.

Sealy Lookout won Silver in the Tourist Attraction category, and Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours won Bronze for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism.

Other finalists included The Observatory Holiday Apartments, Coffs Harbour City Council and Coffs Coast Surf Tours.

Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight, has congratulated the winners.

"It's wonderful to see so many local businesses get the recognition they richly deserve for their commitment and the excellent service they provide to visitors to our region," she said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh also said the accolades were well-deserved.

"Tourism is an important industry here and these awards recognise the incredible work and expertise of those in our community and also raises the profile of the Coffs Coast as a whole," Mr Singh said.

Winner of the NSW Tourism Awards, which is now in its 30th year, were selected by an independent judging panel for their 'exceptional contribution' to the state's tourism industry.