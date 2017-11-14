Winner of fuel voucher is pumped

GO FOR MILES: Pauline O'Carrigan is the happy winner of the $500 fuel card.

RISING fuel prices hit our hip-pockets hard, which is why we thought we would give one lucky reader the chance not to have to worry about bowser prices by giving away a $500 fuel voucher.

The Coffs Coast Advocate held the competition over two weeks and received more than 1500 entries with the winner drawn on Monday.

Pauline O'Carrigan originally thought the voice mail left on her phone was a hoax.

After returning the call to our office, she was rapt to be the winner of the fuel voucher.

"I don't think I've won something since I was 12 in a tennis competition,” she said.

Pauline called her friends and family who were all just as excited to hear she'd won.

The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast yesterday:

Ethanol 94 (E10) - United Petroleum Coffs Central at 136.7.

Unleaded 91 - Independent Coffs Harbour, 33 Ocean Pde at 132.9.

Premium 95 - Independent Toormina, 1/1 Craft Close at 143.9.

Premium 98 - Independent Coffs Harbour, 33 Ocean Pde at 149.9.

Diesel - United Petroleum Coffs Central at 133.7.