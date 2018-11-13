Menu
PERFECT TIMING: Grafton Toyota general manager Rob Connell, an excited raffle winner Max Juett and Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron. Ebony Stansfield
'Someone who truly needed a new car, won a new car'

ebony stansfield
by
13th Nov 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM

WINNING a new car could not have come at a better time for Max Juett.

Mr Juett won the major prize, a silver Toyota Yaris, in the Jacaranda Festival's raffle.

"I couldn't believe it," Mr Juett said.

His current car is more than 20 years old and has mechanical problems..

"They gave me a quote and told me it's going to cost a lot," he said.

"(The win) couldn't have come at a better time."

Festival manager Leah Wallace said it was the best raffle outcome organisers could have hoped for.

"Someone who truly needed a new car, won a new car," Mrs Wallace said.

Grafton Toyota general manager Rob Connell said: "It's a good feeling to see a car to go to someone like Max."

Mrs Wallace thanked everyone who bought raffle tickets this year and said festival organisers were already preparing to launch the next raffle.

She thanked Grafton Toyota, Telstra Grafton and Harveys Jewellers who donated prizes to the raffle. The second prize was an iPhone from the Grafton Telstra store and third a $500 Harveys Jewellers voucher.

