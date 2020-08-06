WINNER: Coffs Coast’s cutest baby announced

Isabella Charlotte Christensen was born on October 30 to proud parents Ranae Fisher and David Christensen.

LITTLE Isabella Charlotte Christensen has been voted as the Coffs Coast’s cutest baby for 2020.

Born on October 30 to proud parents Renae Fisher and David Christensen, Isabella received 10 per cent of the votes on the Advocate’s cutest bub poll which ran from July 30 to August 4.

Described by her mum Renae as an animal lover who loves outdoor adventures, Isabella was born exactly on her due date at 8.55am at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Mum Renae was thrilled to hear the news her bub Isabella won the title of the Coffs Coast’s cutest baby for 2020.

Isabella’s half Kiwi from her mum’s side, and half Aussie from her dad’s.

“She is an absolute smiler, always happy and full of happiness constantly,” Renae said.

“She is an absolute blessing.”

A close runner up was bub Cora Snow Whalan who received six per cent of the votes.

Cora was born on January 31 to proud parents Emma Wilson and Joseph Whalan.

Second runner up was tied between four-month-old twins Paige Maree and Aurora Lee Bannon, and 13-month-old bub Azmara Louise Vanlieshout, who received four per cent of votes.

Paige and Aurora were born on March 30 to proud parents Courtney Campbell and Nicholas Bannon.

Twins Paige Maree Bannon and Aurora Lee Bannon.

Azamara was born on June 12, 2019, to proud parents Hannah Lawrence and Aiden Vanlieshout.

The Advocate received an incredible response to its cutest baby competition, and received more than 100 entries.

The winner was voted by our readers via an online poll.