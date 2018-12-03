Wines you'll want to try to celebrate silly season
The silly season is almost upon us and that means time to bring out the good stuff as presents or celebrate the day with something a little bit more special. Here's three wines worthy of being on the table or under the tree.
EILEEN HARDY, CHARDONNAY, 2016
A blend of Yarra Valley and Tasmanian grapes. Powerful nose: lemon curd, fresh grapefruit and rich white peach stone fruit with toasty oak. The palate brings finesse to the power: finishing taut and focussed with lip-smacking acidity. Match to your best white meats or seafood. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $103 Alc: 13.5%
MITOLO, SAVITAR SHIRAZ, 2015
From a single McLaren Vale vineyard, this sumptuous red displays rich blood plums, blackberry, dark chocolate, toasty spices and licorice. The silky, supple tannins make for an opulent experience. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $85 Alc: 14.5%
KATNOOK, ODYSSEY CABERNET, 2013
Under cork. A Coonawarra icon, this is the 20th release. Expressive choc/mint over rich cassis and blackberries with a long tail of flavour that includes more bay leaf spice and savoury black olive notes. Complex layers of fruit and plentiful elegant tannins make this a long-term investment. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $110 Alc: 14.5%
vinonotebook.com