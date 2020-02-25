Winery expansion dealt another blow

EXPANSION plans at Two Tails Winery have been dealt a blow.

For years the Nana Glen business has been trying to expand and hold more music events.

The current development application seeks to expand the restaurant dining areas, using the existing deck and two grassed areas adjoining the existing restaurant and vineyard.

The development also proposes an additional 26 carparking spaces adjoining the site to be accessed off an upgraded driveway to Orara Way.

In November last year Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan requested that the development application go directly before councillors

Development applications are generally determined under 'delegated authority' by senior staff.

"Two Tails Winery has had a lot of trouble getting DAs through Council. It's no fault of council's, it's just a tricky space," Cr Swan said.

"They have spent so much money and just feel like they're not getting anywhere.

"Council has erred on the side of caution in the past and it has been a difficult process but small businesses like these are an asset to our region and we need to be helping them and doing all we can to support them to grow and flourish."

The matter is now up for consideration at Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

A report by council staff has recommended it be refused on a number of grounds including unacceptable noise impacts and that it's not compatible with the objectives of the RU2 Rural Landscape zone.

Two Tails Winery owner Madonna Bannerman was unavailable for comment.

The closest residential property is within 50 metres of the winery and the venue has been the subject of noise complaints in the past.

The site adjoins a council controlled road reserve to the south.

Existing rural-residential development and rural activities surround the site to north, east, south and west.

A childcare centre is to the east across Orara Way. The site has direct frontage to Orara Way.

The application was put on public exhibition and 12 submissions were received. A number of concerns were raised in these submissions including:

- Proposed outdoor seating areas are not defined enough and it is doubtful that customers will be kept to these designated areas.

- The business operator is unlikely to stick to any requirement of a Council approval or a liquor licence as they already consistently do not comply with the requirement of the existing approval and liquor licence.

- The application is being treated favourably and is not going through normal processes.

Submissions in support of the application stated:

- The development should be supported as it provides important economic benefits for the local economy.

- Council is discriminating against the business operator and should be promoting the business as it provides employment.

The staff report notes there has been a history of noncompliance at the venue but this cannot be taken into consideration when assessing the current application.

Two Tails Winery was contacted for comment but owner Madonna Bannerman was unavailable.

The matter will be considered at the Council meeting starting at 6pm which is open to the public.