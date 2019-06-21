Menu
Headcase Semillon, 2018.
WINE REVIEW: Awards recognise Hunter Valley legends

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
The Hunter Valley, Australia's oldest wine region, recently had its Wine & Tourism Legends Awards, with Adrian Sparks of McWilliam's Mount Pleasant deservedly named Winemaker of the Year. The Rising Star award, a bellwether for talent, went to Angus Vinden. As second generation winemaker at Vinden Estate he's "balancing tradition with innovation” with the classically styled Estate range and his own distinctive style under the Headcase labels.

HEADCASE SEMILLON, 2018

Maturation on lees gives a nutty approachable character over intense lime and lemon citrus. Acidity runs through the texture like a minerally spine. A delicious, unique take on the Hunter's iconic grape. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 10.5%

Estate Chardonnay, 2018.

ESTATE CHARDONNAY, 2018

Oak is evident yet restrained with peachy/white nectarine stonefruit, creamy butter and lemon waxiness. Lees work gives texture and soft struck match elements. Medium bodied with a brightness of lemon fruit. A pulsating chardonnay. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $40 Alc: 12.8%

The Basket Press Shiraz, 2017.

THE BASKET PRESS SHIRAZ, 2017

Dusty and plummy, loaded with layers of texture wrapped in a tight, restrained focused body. Soft cedary oak lingering throughout the medium bodied wine. A well-made, traditional Hunter style red. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $40 Alc: 13.9%

