Winds delay coastal noxious weed spraying operation

HIGH winds have postponed the planned noxious weed spraying operation of Coffs Coast beaches.

The bitou bush controlled spray has now been brought back to June 21-22.

Select coastal locations will be closed for up to four hours, weather permitting, as part of an aerial control program by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Coffs Harbour City Council.

Areas affected include:

Boambee Beach and Corimbira

Darlington Park to McDougal St, Corindi

Pip Clay Creek to 150m north of Corindi Caravan Park

Fiddamans

Moonee Beach

According to the Office of Environment and Heritage, the South African bitou bush was first recorded in NSW in 1908. It has since infested about 80% of the NSW coastline.

NPWS senior ranger Tim Scanlon said bitou out-competed native flora.

"Aerial spraying of bitou bush infestations with very low quantities of metsulfuron methyl in winter can control the weed whilst not affecting hundreds of native species, leaving them to grow and gradually replace it,” Mr Scanlon said.