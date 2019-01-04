Winding back the years on the Coffs Coast tracks

The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast.

The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast. Rainforestrattler.com

A NOSTALGIC train trip through the tunnels and rainforest and beach railway stretches of the Coffs Coast is proving popular with locals and tourists alike.

The Rainforest Rattler, a 1923 diesel driven rail motor car, is operating almost daily from the Coffs Harbour Railway Station offering scenic rail trips until Monday, January 12.

Operating between Coffs Harbour, Bonville and Coramba the three carriage rail motor is testament to the history of the North Coast Railway Line around Coffs Harbour, which include five tunnels and was also built in 1923.

"It's been extremely popular that we've had to offer up extra tickets. People are definitely enjoying it and social media is alive with people posting photos from their trips,” tour organiser Neil Manson said.

The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast. Rainforestrattler.com

"We have been running trips every morning, with the first train leaving at 10.55am and three trips throughout the day.

"We are continually releasing more tickets to keep ahead of the demand.

"A lot of the older folks are talking about the nostalgia while the younger families and their children are loving the rail experience.

The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast. Rainforestrattler.com

"In addition to our affordable family tickets we have also released a grandparents special.

"This is to meet the demand of people looking after grandchildren over the holidays.

"The grandparents special is for two seniors and two children and starts at $45.

The Rainforest Rattler is running three tours a day this weekend from the Coffs Harbour Railway Station. Rainforestrattler.com

"It's a great way to experience the beautiful and diverse scenery within an hour's trip of Coffs Harbour.

Travel times and booking information are available here or via trybooking.com

RAINFOREST RATTLER TOURS include three different trips: Beaches and Tunnels, Hinterland Picnic Train and a Beaches and Coramba trip.

The historic rail motor will depart Coffs Harbour after the final day of trips on Monday and head to Taree and Armidale.