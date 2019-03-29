Winding back the clock at the Seniors State Championships

PIERCING THE GAP: A Razorbacks player looks for space in a game against the Eagles at the NSW Senior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

OZTAG: The C.ex Coffs International Stadium has burst out of the gates in 2019, from hosting the National Touch League, Ella 9s and the opening of new grandstands, the jewel in Coffs Harbour's sporting crown has been prominent in the first three months of the year.

This weekend it's Oztag which is once again taking over the precinct, as players from across New South Wales attempt to rip each other's flapping fabric off in the name of a state championship.

Hundreds of players are currently in town for the NSW Senior State Titles, which has divisions ranging from over 20s through to over 55s.

Twenty-five fields are being utilised to host the event and are spread over both the stadium and Leisure Park Fields.

Finals begin on Sunday at 8.30am with the Division One Men's and Women's final scheduled to be played at 3.05pm.

For more information and to view the draw visit www.oztag.com.au