WINDFALL: Coffs Harbour Gold Cup doubling in prizemoney

SHE'S APPLES: Jockey Matthew McGillivray rides Glitra back to the scales after winning the 2018 Gold Cup.

SHE'S APPLES: Jockey Matthew McGillivray rides Glitra back to the scales after winning the 2018 Gold Cup. Trevor Veale

THE local racing industry has just received news of a financial windfall which has guaranteed the biggest Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival ever.

Racing NSW announced this morning the 2019 Coffs Gold Cup will be worth $150,000, jumping from the previous $80,000 purse.

Three other races during the carnival will also see an increase in prize money, with the Daniel Baker Sprint, Ken Howard Cup and Country Magic race all moving to $50,000.

Big Sydney and Brisbane stables will now be all eyeing off trips along the Pacific Highway for the event, meaning this year's field for the Coffs Harbour Cup could be the greatest ever assembled.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine voiced his excitement of the announcement to The Coffs Coast Advocate, with his team already well and truly in preparation mode for one of the region's blue-chip events.

"The club is over the moon; it's the richest prizemoney day in the club's history," Saladine said.

"It's a great reward not only for the club but also our sponsors, members, participants and track staff."

The Coffs Harbour Gold Cup will be held on Thursday, August 1 this year, with the Bonville Cup to be staged on Saturday, August 3.