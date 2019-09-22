WINDFALL: Cartoon gallery eyeing off an animated future

BIG FUTURE: Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, National Cartoon Gallery manager Margaret Cameron and NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin.

BIG FUTURE: Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, National Cartoon Gallery manager Margaret Cameron and NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin. Sam Flanagan

THE $5 million redevelopment of the National Cartoon Gallery is just around the corner, with the committee chomping at the bit to begin a new era.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin were both at the gallery on Saturday to view plans for the redeveloped site.

The new gallery will feature twice the space for cartoons as well as a cafe.

Mr Harwin said the project will take the venue to the next level.

"The plans for the National Cartoon Gallery here in Coffs Harbour are incredibly exciting," Mr Harwin said.

"I'm thrilled to hear work will be getting underway very soon on what's going to be a real drawcard for this city. It's a great gallery now and it's going to be an even greater gallery in the future."

The NSW Government have committed nearly $3 million to the project to help get it across the line.

Mr Harwin said it's money well spent.

"I'm so proud of what the Regional Cultural Found has been able to do in NSW... It's making every community feel like they're getting their fair share.

"Good members like Gurmesh Singh have fought very hard for the funds and the benefits are now being seen and will be enjoyed for years to come."

The redevelopment is aimed for completion in November next year.