Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

WIND WARNING: Thousands of NSW homes without power

11th Jul 2019 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of homes and businesses around NSW are without power as damaging winds whip parts of the state.

A cold front began moving across southern NSW early today, with gusts of more than 100km/h recorded in some areas including Thredbo and Cooma.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Illawarra, Snowy Mountains, and sections of the South Coast and Central Tablelands.

A second cold front is expected to cross NSW on Friday and Saturday.

The strong winds have already brought down trees and branches over power lines.

Endeavour Energy said it was working to restore power to nearly 3700 properties across the Southern Highlands, Blue Mountains and South Coast.

Almost 100 electrical hazards have been reported today, with crews patrolling those areas to ensure safety.

THOUSANDS of homes and businesses around NSW are without power as damaging winds whip parts of the state.
bom bureau of meteorology editors picks wind warning
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rates used to protect students from farm chemicals

    premium_icon Rates used to protect students from farm chemicals

    News The Mayor has defended the use of ratepayers' money to protect school students from spray drift.

    The multi-billion dollar industry that's hiring

    premium_icon The multi-billion dollar industry that's hiring

    News Youth urged to turn their passion into a career.

    Trolley tracker success

    premium_icon Trolley tracker success

    Business Report a trolley and be rewarded.

    'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

    premium_icon 'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

    Crime CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.