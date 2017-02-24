Wind blows in good mackerel while bass prove finicky

Sam Taylor with a big, healthy Australian bass. Bigger bass have been harder to come by recently.

WHAT a welcome sight this little bit of southerly has been.

This will definitely aid in pushing all that rich blue warm water in closer to shore, bringing with it all those schools of spotted and Spanish mackerel.

The past week I have seen a lot more regular reports of mackerel. The months of March and April are traditionally our best for the pelagics and 2017 is looking no different.

Live bait such as slimey mackerel and yakas are still relatively easy to find, and a lot of fishos have been coming across big schools of bonito and small size mack tuna making for excellent super size mackerel baits.

Inshore and along the beach gutters, there have been some great captures of mulloway up around the 10kg mark with some huge tailor mixed in among them.

In the estuaries, the bream are scattered right throughout, from the rock walls right up to the brackish waters.

Whiting are still in great numbers on all the sand flats. An unweighted pink nipper yabbie on a red size one long shank hook drifted along in a run in or run out tide is the most successful way to put a feed together.

Some quality mangrove jack have been caught and released over the past week. Local Ryan Thompson nailed a very respectful 50cm+ fish on a live poddy mullet around midnight.

The bass fishing has been very touch and go of late, we have had less than favourable rain fall making it hard for fish to travel between pools. There are plenty of smaller size fish willing to eat surface lures, but the bigger models are very scattered throughout, so really its a matter of stumbling upon them at the moment.

Until next time, good luck and remember to only take what you need.