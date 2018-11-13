Winchester shoots to success

Coffs Snappers hooker Jack Winchester scores a hattrick on his first grade debut against Wauchope.

Coffs Snappers hooker Jack Winchester scores a hattrick on his first grade debut against Wauchope. Brad Greenshields

'GO for it Jack'.

Then 14-year-old Jack Winchester scribbled those words on a printout promoting the John Eales Rugby Excellence Scholarship and pinned it to his bedroom wall.

Four years later, the now 18-year-old Bishop Druitt College student has been announced as one of three recipients of a scholarship at Bond University on the Gold Coast.

It means Winchester has an opportunity to further his rugby career at an elite level, but also pursue his love of academics.

"The day before my English exam we got the call from Bond that I had been successful in achieving the John Eales scholarship. It was a dream come true,” Winchester said.

PLAYING HONOURS: Jack Winchester played for the Australian Schools Barbarians team last year and playing as a hooker in April scored a hattrick in his first grade debut for the Coffs Snappers against Wauchope. Now he has won a prestigious John Eales Scholarship at Bond University. Brad Greenshields

"I was sitting with mum and dad and it had been a goal of mine for a couple of years.

"When I was in Year 8, mum showed me the John Eales scholarship at Bond and told me this could be a great opportunity if this is where you want to go.

"I remember printing it out and sticking it on my wall and I wrote on the bottom of it 'go for it Jack'.

"It ended up working out that way. It's really exciting."

The talented hooker, who has been playing first grade with the Coffs Harbour Snappers, plans to study either Law or International Relations at Bond University.

The scholarship recipients will network with elite athletes, coaches and top-level teams from a range of sports and also receive one-on-one mentoring sessions with Eales.

"I've always really enjoyed playing rugby at a high level, but I've also really enjoyed the school work," Winchester said.

"I wanted to look for something that could benefit both pathways.

"Bond has the facilities to help me keep improving. It is one of the driving factors -- it has incredible facilities.

"The gym, the field and the new clubhouse are all great.

"I'm really happy to be a part of that. It provides a fantastic pathway into the Queensland representative system."

Winchester was one of three players to earn the 2019 John Eales Scholarship alongside Spence Jeans and Matthew Minogue.