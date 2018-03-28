Win your dream $20,000 beach wedding

WIN: A wedding, valued at $20,000, at the Surf Club Restaurant and Bar is up for grabs. Enter at surfclubcoffsharbour.com Pictured are Carolyn and Matt Valentine celebrating their wedding last weekend.

WIN: A wedding, valued at $20,000, at the Surf Club Restaurant and Bar is up for grabs. Enter at surfclubcoffsharbour.com Pictured are Carolyn and Matt Valentine celebrating their wedding last weekend. Steve White

THIS would have to rate as one of the best wedding gifts ever!

Imagine your special day, surrounded by family and friends, overlooking the ocean and dining at one of Coffs Harbour's premier restaurants with no bills to pick up.

What a honeymoon that would be, right?

To showcase its newlook Surf Club Restaurant and Bar - Coffs Harbour is staging a 'Win a Beach Wedding' competition.

"With all our favourite suppliers on board we are thrilled to be giving one lucky couple the Wedding of their Dreams,” Nicole Donovan said.

While the fashions, food and wedding theme songs have changed over the years, the beautiful outlook from the club has always stayed the same.

"Yes I can still clearly recall the first wedding reception I was lucky enough to help organise back in 2008,” Nicole said.

"Our beautiful bride's dress featured masses of tulle and the groom was rocking an awesome mullet and purple velvet bow tie.

"The backdrop was an array of balloons from The Balloon Shoppe and the wedding cake was an elaborate three tier fruit cake with the obligatory fondant.

"Guests were treated to a bonbonniere of his and hers stubby coolers and the dancefloor hit was 'Don't Hold Back' by the Potbelleez.

Fast forward 10 years and how the wedding game has changed.

"Last weekend's wedding of Carolyn and her beau, Matt Valentine was the epitome of a chic modern event, complete with rattan feature plates, Tiffany chairs, a "naked" chocolate cake, decedent espresso martinis (yum) and lush tropical centrepieces,” Nicole said.

The ever popular stubby coolers still made an appearance, complete with the couple's hilarious caricatures.

The surf club has now enlisted Lauren Fraser and her team from Betty Blue Event Hire to help design its wedding reception décor.

Entries are rolling in fast to the wedding competition.

You too could be swaying with your lover to Perfect by Ed Sheeran, picking out your fave flowers for the centrepieces, and shouting your 80 guests to a three-course gourmet banquet with an ocean backdrop.