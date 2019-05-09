Win ultimate pamper package

CREATE lasting memories and treat your mum to an extra special experience this Mother's Day at Opal Cove Resort.

There really is something for every mum with Horizons Restaurant offering awesome deals for you and your family.

All mums receive a complimentary glass of bubbles, and there will be free family photos for guests in Horizons Restaurant with a free photo booth from 8am-2pm.

Enjoy a full buffet breakfast; a two or three course lunch or a casual dinner and you can enter the draw to win mum an Ultimate Pamper Package featuring a one night stay at Opal Cove Resort, a buffet breakfast for two adults, and a mini Wildflower Healing Facial from the award winning team at Dreamtime Day Spa. The total prize value is over $350.

To add extra value this Mother's Day, Opal Cove Resort is offering a Mother's Day Escape Package from May 10 to 12, with a one night stay, buffet breakfast, and a bottle of wine for $160. This package is for two adults, kids stay free and you only need to pay for their breakfast!

The resort also has a wonderful choice of gift vouchers online.