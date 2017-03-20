26°
WIN the ultimate girls' weekend away on the Gold Coast

20th Mar 2017
The Kitchens is a $160 million 'food playground' that was opened at the Robina Town Centre in November, last year.
The Kitchens is a $160 million 'food playground' that was opened at the Robina Town Centre in November, last year. Murray Rix

WE'RE giving one lucky reader the chance to win a fantastic Gold Coast break for themselves and a friend.

You could enjoy two nights in a two bedroom ocean apartment at Mantra Sierra Grand, Event Cinemas movie passes, a $500 dining voucher for The Kitchens PLUS a $500 Robina Town Centre voucher so you can shop 'til you drop!

The Kitchens
Located at Robina Town Centre, The Kitchens is the Gold Coast's newest food playground, spread across two levels and featuring a mouthwatering selection of over 40 fresh food retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars.
A world-class dining destination, The Kitchens reimagines the marketplace, ignites the senses, and takes food lovers on a culinary journey of discovery.

 

Robina Town Centre has more than 400 retailers.
Robina Town Centre has more than 400 retailers. Murray Rix - Steve Ryan


Robina Town Centre is the home of shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment on the Gold Coast, and included in the outstanding range of more than 400 retailers is David Jones and Myer, Zara, Apple, Nespresso, Big W, Target, Kmart, Coles, two Woolworths Supermarkets, JB Hi-Fi, The Kitchens, the Promenade Lakeside Dining Precinct, and Event Cinemas.

For more information and to view the full line up of retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars at Robina Town Centre and The Kitchens, please visit robinatowncentre.com.au

 

The Mantra Sierra Grand, Broadbeach.
The Mantra Sierra Grand, Broadbeach. Contributed


Mantra Sierra Grand soars 30 levels above the lively hub of Broadbeach and is home to some of the area's best one, two and three bedroom self-contained apartments, many with gorgeous ocean views and all with plush king-size beds. Just a short stroll to the beach and Broadbeach's award-winning dining scene, this resort offers first-class facilities such as a fully equipped gym, in-house theatre and tennis court, as well as seasonally heated swimming pools, sauna and steam room. mantrasierragrand.com.au
 

Topics: coffs coast advocate competitions gold coast weekend away

