WIN the ultimate girls' weekend away on the Gold Coast

The Kitchens is a $160 million 'food playground' that was opened at the Robina Town Centre in November, last year.

You could enjoy two nights in a two bedroom ocean apartment at Mantra Sierra Grand, Event Cinemas movie passes, a $500 dining voucher for The Kitchens PLUS a $500 Robina Town Centre voucher so you can shop 'til you drop!



The Kitchens

Located at Robina Town Centre, The Kitchens is the Gold Coast's newest food playground, spread across two levels and featuring a mouthwatering selection of over 40 fresh food retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars.

A world-class dining destination, The Kitchens reimagines the marketplace, ignites the senses, and takes food lovers on a culinary journey of discovery.

Robina Town Centre has more than 400 retailers. Murray Rix - Steve Ryan



Robina Town Centre is the home of shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment on the Gold Coast, and included in the outstanding range of more than 400 retailers is David Jones and Myer, Zara, Apple, Nespresso, Big W, Target, Kmart, Coles, two Woolworths Supermarkets, JB Hi-Fi, The Kitchens, the Promenade Lakeside Dining Precinct, and Event Cinemas.



The Mantra Sierra Grand, Broadbeach. Contributed



Mantra Sierra Grand soars 30 levels above the lively hub of Broadbeach and is home to some of the area's best one, two and three bedroom self-contained apartments, many with gorgeous ocean views and all with plush king-size beds. Just a short stroll to the beach and Broadbeach's award-winning dining scene, this resort offers first-class facilities such as a fully equipped gym, in-house theatre and tennis court, as well as seasonally heated swimming pools, sauna and steam room. mantrasierragrand.com.au



