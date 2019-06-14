Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Coffs Harbour with two nights of concerts at C.ex International Stadium on February 25-26.

Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Coffs Harbour with two nights of concerts at C.ex International Stadium on February 25-26.

ELTON John has added to the soundtrack of life across the generations.

His music has captured the moment in times of both triumph and tragedy.

And so the Farewell Yellow Brick show is a three-hour masterpiece built on half a century of memories for both the fans and the man himself.

As Elton's final concert in Brisbane showed, the emotional farewell tour is selling out venues everywhere.

The 72-year-old is giving his fans that one last night to remember and treasure.

The concerts are a standing ovation on a career of memorable lyrics, masterful melody and a distinctive voice that's in tune with a piano.

But for Elton of course it's clearly also been about the image. And so three wardrobe changes later, choruses of applause and incredible insight into the meaning of his music, the show ends with the musical icon being chaired into the darkness with one last wave of appreciation.

It's three hours fans will never forget.

Elton John is coming to Coffs Harbour this month.

Lifting the crowd to its feet with his repertoire of hits, in the true mark of a showman he saves the best for last, in his encore performances.

Coffs is in for the greatest shows it has ever hosted when the two stadium concerts roll around on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26, drawing fans from all over.

Elton is, as always, supported by a band that's in complete sync.

Years of jamming sessions, stage shows and an intune understanding of sound that can only be perfected through countless hours of playing the same music over and again.

With a catalogue of greatness, it's hard to believe a young Elton John and Bernie Taupin, as the genius behind the words, "struggled to get signed in the early days."

With the curtain falling, the musical icon is leaving no key untouched on his revolving piano, as it tracks across the stage mid-set.

With a seasoned, lower register, to the voice that brought him fame all those decades ago, he didn't miss a note.

His concerts are a moving final farewell to the fans.

You leave knowing this world tour will leave a legacy to inspire other musicians to rock until they're 72, perform with sheer perfection and base their careers writing songs that truly matter, with unforgettable choruses.

Fifty years on tour and Elton is winding down to his final farewell in Australia.

The sun is going down on this illustrious musical career, but before it sets Elton's still standing ... yes for all of the applause.

