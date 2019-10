Win one of two double passes to the Gold coast 600.

IT'S time to party in paradise and if you're a motor sport tragic do we have the competition for you.

We have two double passes to the Vodaphone Gold Coast 600 to giveaway.

The trackside tickets are for entry to Sunday, October 27's day of action as the V8 Supercars navigate the street circuit of Surfers Paradise.

Click on this link and fill in your details here to enter the draw.

Winners will be drawn and notified on Wednesday.