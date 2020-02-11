WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to C.ex Coffs International Stadium for two shows in a fornight's time.

Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to C.ex Coffs International Stadium for two shows in a fornight's time. JULIAN SMITH

IT'S time to ELTON-IFY Coffs Harbour.



When one of the biggest stars in the world arrives in your home town, there's many ways to get in on the action.



Sir Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Coffs for two shows on February 25 and 26 and there's still selected tickets available for you to be entertained right here in your own backyard.



Additionally, ELTON-FEST, a Coffs Coast festival drawing together events and activities that celebrate Elton John, is on around the shows.

There will be karaoke, cartooning displays and tribute shows to get visitors and locals "Crocodile Rockin".



Businesses are encouraged to grab an Elton Starter pack to dress up their place of business and really show off their razzle and dazzle.



Want a chance to win a Ruby double pass to Elton's Tuesday night concert valued at almost $500? It's easy!

Just track down any shops or businesses that have entered into the creative spirit of Elton, make a purchase and snap a selfie with your purchase in front of the display.

Then post it on the Coffs Coast facebook page using the hashtags #eltonjohnrockscoffs and include the #businessname.

The more Elton-ified places you shop, the greater your chance to win.



Full details are available here.

So throw on your sequins and platforms, tune up your voice and get ready for Sir Elton to visit the Coffs Coast.

THE Coffs Coast Advocate in conjunction with Chugg Entertainment and Coffs Harbour City Council have a double pass in the grandstand of C.ex Coffs International Stadium to give away to one lucky online reader.

The diamond tickets are for the Tuesday, February 25, show.

