Win the ultimate road trip holiday

ARE you craving adventure and the freedom of the open road?

Driving holidays are the perfect way to explore the many wonders that Australia has to offer.

For the travel-enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win the ultimate adventure, so you can experience all that this beautiful country has to offer.

Through a partnership with Apollo Motorhomes, we're giving you $5000 towards creating your next adventure.

For your chance to win, head to coffscoastadvocate.com.au/competitions and enter your details.

The competition starts today and closes on Thursday, November 29.

Don't miss this opportunity to win a trip of a lifetime, get your entries for this amazing competition in now. Got the travel bug? Visit apollocamper.com and start planning your next adventure.