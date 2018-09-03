Win the ultimate art tourism trip to Tasmania

ART LOVER'S TRIP: Sally Simmon and Glenda Halliwell announce the win a trip for two to Mona raffle prize ahead of Mona Comes to Coffs this Friday.

EVEN if you didn't secure one of the last tickets to MONA COMES TO COFFS fundraising gala this Friday, the Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery are giving you the chance to still experience the magic of "the Mona effect" with their raffle.

After a strong demand for bookings, the gala dinner featuring Mona's Leigh Carmichael as guest speaker, is already a sell-out.

To boost their fundraising efforts further, the Friends have kicked off a raffle to win an art-inspired getaway for two to explore one of the world's cultural icons, the Museum of Old and New Art.

Valued at $1500 the prize includes return airfares to Hobart for two, two nights in 4-star accommodation and entry into Mona.

Considered Tasmania's must-see tourist attraction, Mona showcases ancient antiquities, avant-garde art and incredible architecture across a sprawling estate on the banks of the Derwent River.

The raffle prize has been donated by Coffs Harbour's Travel Centre, and owner Glenda Halliwell encourages locals to show their support for the gallery by buying a ticket.

"This is a great opportunity to support our arts community as all funds raised help to build the gallery's collection of art for locals and visitors to enjoy," says Glenda.

The Friends' fundraising drive is to acquire new artworks for the new cultural precinct planned by council including a new art gallery, museum and library.

With over 30 years experience as a travel agent, Glenda says 'cultural tourism' including visits to galleries, museums and cultural events, has the potential to boost and benefit communities as has been the case for regional centres such as Bendigo.

"The arts and culture are strong drawcards for tourism experiences, bringing visitors and their spending to a region," says Glenda.

"You only have to look at Mona and the positive effect it has had on tourism and the economy in Tasmania. There is potential for our own regional gallery and local cultural events to draw more visitors to the region in the future," Glenda said.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and available at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Bryant McKinnon Lawyers in Gordon Street, the Travel Centre and HQB Chartered Accountants, both in Park Avenue,Coffs Harbour.

The raffle prize winner will be drawn on the night of the MONA COMES TO COFFS fundraiser dinner on September 7, and will be notified by phone or email.