21°
News

WIN: One reader is off to Port Douglas

Relax in your room at the QT Port Douglas.
Relax in your room at the QT Port Douglas. Mark Lane

MAKING time for your loved one among the "life tsunami" of kids' needs, work, household chores and budget restraints can sometimes seem impossible.

But dream no more!

The Coffs Coast Advocate is giving you the chance to win your own escape.

This is your chance to line up the babysitter or in-laws to look after the precious brood while you and your paramour escape to tropical Port Douglas.

 

Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas.
Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas. Mark Lane

The Advocate is offering one lucky couple the chance to rekindle the passion in the Romantic Getaway competition.

The prize, worth to a maximum of $3888, includes airfares from some locations, four nights' accommodation at the QT Port Douglas, welcome cocktails, daily breakfast for two adults, two spa treatments at spaQ, a Flames of the Forest dinner experience (wear comfy pants, it is six courses), a catamaran cruise and return airport transfers from Cairns.

ENTER THE DRAW. BEFORE SEPTEMBER 8.

 

Enjoy a drink at the Estilo cocktail bar in the QT Port Douglas.
Enjoy a drink at the Estilo cocktail bar in the QT Port Douglas. Perrin Clarke

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast advocate coffs harbour competitions

Coffs Coast Advocate
Shark nets will return to NSW's north coast beaches

Shark nets will return to NSW's north coast beaches

SHARK nets will again be deployed off the NSW north coast this summer after a hugely successful trial that halted a horror run of deadly attacks in the...

Giving nature a helping hand

ON THE SCENE: Come to Sawtell and see the work carried out by the team of volunteers

Everyone is invited to visit an example of urban Landcaring.

Emerald Beach assault sees man in hospital under police guard

Police and forensics are on scene at a house in Fiddaman Road.

Arrest made after two men injured in alleged Emerald Beach assault.

Forget the 'Made in China' sticker on blueberries

NEW MARKET: Costa Group is continuing to push for political support to enter Chinese trade market.

Political push to squeeze into berry market continues

Local Partners