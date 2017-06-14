Win a Matty Johns signed NSW State of Origin jersey

He's a former Blues great, and now you can own a piece of league memorabilia from the Fox Sports commentator, Matty Johns.

We're giving you the chance to win a Johns-signed NSW jumper from the man who has carved out a magnificent TV career after an as-inspiring on-field stint. And as a bonus, Johns' TV sidekicks Nathan Hindmarsh and Bryan Fletcher have also signed the jersey.

But Johns has a warning for fans expecting a clean sweep of the current State of Origin series.

After the host of Maroons changes this week, he has warned Laurie Daley's men to be just as committed as they were in game one or else they'll suffer the consequences.

"Origins in Sydney at ANZ stadium are tighter, they're a more grinding affair. It's normally played through the middle," he said.

"That little bit of extra dew on the football means as a playmaker you can't get the ball in the hands and transfer it quite as quickly and hit the mark quite as easily.

"If NSW is any less desperate the defeat will be heavy. We've got to be every bit as desperate as we were in game one, if we're not they'll blow us apart."

Meanwhile, here's how to win the signed jersey.

To own this amazing piece of State of Origin memorabilia, enter here

