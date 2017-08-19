Win is Orara's only option

BATTLE ROYALE: The most important match of the season is being played at Dairyville tomorrow between Orara Valley and Maclean.

SEMI-final football has arrived a week early in the men's premier league.

Tomorrow's final round of the season pits Orara Valley against Maclean at Dairyville, in a match that will decide which of the two earns the last remaining spot in the top four.

Coffs United sits clear on top, ahead of Urunga.

Boambee is in third position on 32 points, Maclean is a spot further back on 31 points while Orara Valley is another point adrift.

The Bombers can miss out on a spot in the top four but it's highly unlikely they will lose to Westlawn Tigers tomorrow. A team the Bombers beat 5-1 on Tuesday night in a catch-up game.

That means it all boils down to the Dingoes and the visiting Maclean.

As Orara Valley is a point behind on the table, a draw tomorrow won't do. It's win or nothing for the Dingoes with coach Joel Finlayson knowing his players need to "leave nothing out there" in search of victory.

It won't be an easy task though. Maclean has had six wins and a draw from its past eight matches which has Finlayson "wary" of the opposition.

"They're obviously doing something right but we think we've got what it takes to manage that," he said.

The Dingoes went down 2-1 to Coffs United last week which will give them some added bite tomorrow.

Finalyson said the players were disappointed with their performance and aside from chasing a finals berth tomorrow, the personal pride of his players will come into play as well.

"They want to make up for the performance they put in last week," he said.

"The boys are out to prove how good they can be."

All matches are kicking off at 2pm tomorrow with Sawtell at home to Coffs United, the Northern Storm is at home against the Coffs Coast Tigers while Urunga plays at home against the winless Grafton United.