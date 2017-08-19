20°
Sport

Win is Orara's only option

Brad Greenshields
| 19th Aug 2017 3:00 AM
BATTLE ROYALE: The most important match of the season is being played at Dairyville tomorrow between Orara Valley and Maclean.
BATTLE ROYALE: The most important match of the season is being played at Dairyville tomorrow between Orara Valley and Maclean. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SEMI-final football has arrived a week early in the men's premier league.

Tomorrow's final round of the season pits Orara Valley against Maclean at Dairyville, in a match that will decide which of the two earns the last remaining spot in the top four.

Coffs United sits clear on top, ahead of Urunga.

Boambee is in third position on 32 points, Maclean is a spot further back on 31 points while Orara Valley is another point adrift.

The Bombers can miss out on a spot in the top four but it's highly unlikely they will lose to Westlawn Tigers tomorrow. A team the Bombers beat 5-1 on Tuesday night in a catch-up game.

That means it all boils down to the Dingoes and the visiting Maclean.

As Orara Valley is a point behind on the table, a draw tomorrow won't do. It's win or nothing for the Dingoes with coach Joel Finlayson knowing his players need to "leave nothing out there" in search of victory.

It won't be an easy task though. Maclean has had six wins and a draw from its past eight matches which has Finlayson "wary" of the opposition.

"They're obviously doing something right but we think we've got what it takes to manage that," he said.

The Dingoes went down 2-1 to Coffs United last week which will give them some added bite tomorrow.

Finalyson said the players were disappointed with their performance and aside from chasing a finals berth tomorrow, the personal pride of his players will come into play as well.

"They want to make up for the performance they put in last week," he said.

"The boys are out to prove how good they can be."

All matches are kicking off at 2pm tomorrow with Sawtell at home to Coffs United, the Northern Storm is at home against the Coffs Coast Tigers while Urunga plays at home against the winless Grafton United.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL
Mens Premier League
Orara Valley v Maclean
Sawtell v Coffs United
Northern Storm v Coffs Coast Tigers
Urunga v Grafton United
Westlawn Tigers v Boambee
All matches kickoff at 2pm on Sunday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  north coast football soccer

Dementia dog Zorro making a world of difference

Dementia dog Zorro making a world of difference

Dementia dog Zorro is leading the way in support and care for Australians with the disease.

Quick passage to grand final up for grabs

Darcy Donnelly has been a top performer for the Coffs Breakers in 2017.

Breakers and Saints desperate to be first to qualify for grand final

Ashes profile - Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy playing for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup against Pakistan.

Aussie 'keeper Alyssa Healy tells us about herself.

Man's heroic effort saves swimmer's life

WELL DONE: Brendan Ratcliffe rescued a Korean swimmer at Woolgoolga Main Beach.

Man rescued after near drowning at a Woolgoolga beach.

Local Partners

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

MURRAY Mandel is not your everyday busker. He is a near deaf guitarist on an epic three year tour of Australia.

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

IN LIMBO: Jeremy Marsh with his son Cooper at their temporary accommodation in Goonellabah since the flood.

'Everything's up in the air and I just live day by day at the moment'

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Culture is reflected in prize winners' works

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 EOI closing...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

Stunning home in beautiful Korora...

1/21 Ballantine Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $550,000 ...

Walking inside this stunning home only three years old, there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy the Korora lifestyle. On the first level you will find...

Private rainforest retreat offering dual living...

5 Kalang Circuit, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 1 $499,000 ...

In a very quiet street secluded from the world behind an electric gate you'll find this special five-bedroom home that offers a beautiful feeling of peace enhanced...

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction Onsite...

"Offers Welcome Prior To Auction" Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME ON LARGE 1371m2 BLOCK

9 Jarrah Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 3 $569,000

This impressive modern and recently renovated 3 bedroom home on a very large 1371m2 lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac located close to the CBD of Coffs Harbour...

This Ultimate Beachfront Penthouse Must Go!

36/111 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction On Site...

Gazing out towards the ocean expanse to the east and the dramatic mountain ranges to the west, this spellbinding penthouse-style residence in the c.2013 'Platinum...

Look at the position, take in the views and then consider the price.

3 Haven Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $259,000

If you've been chasing affordable land in Coffs you'll appreciate that this is exceptional value! Located in Elements Estate, a quality land release on the eastern...

Stunning Moonee Beach resort style home has it all...

32 Tidal Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction if not...

Perfectly located in Moonee Beach, less than 80 metres to the water's edge where your family can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. Your award winning...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone