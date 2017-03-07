Win for top teams has them primed for semis

NOT PRETTY: Dismissed for 51 and then 45, the performances of the Dorrigo batsman over the past two weeks has left little to write home about.

BOTH Sawtell and Nana Glen finished off the regular season with confidence boosting victories ahead of this weekend's major-semi.

Sawtell's innings at Dorrigo got off to a shaky start before Tim Welsford (32) and Richie Gallichan (60) steadied the ship.

But when Dorrigo ripped through the reigning premier's middle order, taking four wickets for only five runs, Sawtell looked it might not be posting a massive target from its allotted 45 overs.

It was unbeaten 47 by Paull Jeffrey though that again sent Sawtell towards a large total of 9-206.

In reply Dorrigo was appalling.

A week earlier Dorrigo was dismissed for only 51. On Saturday the rot set in again and they were rolled for 45.

For the second week running extras was the top scorer for Dorrigo and on Saturday it had no batsman reach double figures.

Usually known for his batting, Welsford had a great time with the ball, taking four scalps, while off-spinner Trent Dierick cleaned up the tail with the last three wickets.

A hard-hitting knock by Andrew Budd paved the way for Nana Glen to post a great score with the bat against Diggers.

Nana Glen got its innings off to a slowish start as Raman Phoonie kept it tight with the new ball to finish with the impressive figures of 3-10 off nine overs.

The Lizards second wicket fell with the score on 16 but Budd and Jackson Ireland combined for a 95-run partnership in 79 minutes to steer the match in Nana Glen's direction.

Budd hit eight boundaries and two maximums on his way to 87 while some lusty late hitting by Justin Saker saw the captain make 23 off only 13 balls thanks to three sixes.

Looking to make 191 to win, Diggers were in the hunt until a middle order collapse saw four wickets fall for only 13 runs.

Most of the middle order damage was done by Brodie Bartlett who finished his spell with figures of 4-21.

Needing another 100 runs to win with only three wickets in hand was always going to prove a huge mountain to climb. Diggers eventually fell 43 runs short despite worthwhile late contributions from Nathan Silvy (27) and Glen Kesby (29).

In this weekend's semi finals, Sawtell hosts Nana Glen at Richardson Park. The winner qualifies for the grand final. Diggers faces Coffs Colts at Woolgoolga's High St ground in the knockout semi final.

CRICKET SCORES

Nana Glen 9-190 (A. Budd 87, J. Ireland 34, R. Phoonie 3-10, R. Gardner 3-24) def Diggers 147 (A. Byrne 33, G. Kesby 29, B. Bartlett 4-21).

Sawtell 9-206 (R. Gallichan 60, P. Jeffrey 47 n.o, T. Welsford 32, J. Ellis 4-34) def Dorrigo 45 (T. Welsford 4-7, T. Dierick 3-8).